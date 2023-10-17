Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

7 properties total found
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
• Full Luxury Building in prime location• 315m2 net covered areas – can expand further by re…
Price on request
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
This modern complex located in the area of Amathus, 100 meters from the five-star hotel "Fou…
€1,54M
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Very Nice office on a very nice commercial building, located on Agios Nikolaos area.This off…
€800,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
 A spacious office in the center of Limassol(Kanika – Enaerios) with a sea-view.Furnished. F…
€420,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
This investment opportunity relates to an office unit with a total surface of 369m2, located…
€700,000
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
8 Offices located on the 1st floor in the prime location of Limassol.  The area pleases the …
€4,15M
Office in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Office
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Two offices located on the 2nd floor in the prime location of Limassol. The area pleases the…
€980,000
