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Investment property in Kiti, Cyprus

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Investment 448 m² in Kiti, Cyprus
Investment 448 m²
Kiti, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 448 m²
Detached two-storey building with basement in Κiti  in Larnaca District. The building consis…
$656,975
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