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Apartments for sale in Kato Lefkara, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Modern project in Lefkara. The project consists of 10 apartments. Key Features Gated Commun…
$265,223
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2 bedroom apartment in Kato Lefkara, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Lefkara, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Modern project in Lefkara. The project consists of 10 apartments. Key Features Gated Commun…
$270,988
Leave a request
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