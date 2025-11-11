Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kallepeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Apartments Pool for sale in Kallepeia, Cyprus

3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
This opulent urban property is well situated in Paphos City, close to all the conveniences r…
$694,762
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
This opulent urban property is well situated in Paphos City, close to all the conveniences r…
$956,319
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
This opulent urban property is well situated in Paphos City, close to all the conveniences r…
$608,993
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kallepeia, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go