Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kallepeia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kallepeia, Cyprus

3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
For sale is a charming semi-detached bungalow nestled in the picturesque village of Kallepia…
$209,018
Leave a request
Apartment in Kallepeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Kallepeia, Cyprus
The specific Agricultural land in Kallepia typically features fertile soil, ideal for cultiv…
$104,509
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kallepeia, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go