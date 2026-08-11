Permanent residence in Cyprus

About the Immigration Program

Obtaining a permanent residence permit in Cyprus through investment is one of the fastest immigration programs in Europe. The status is granted to the investor and his family members under the conditions of the program and is retained indefinitely in compliance with the requirements of the law.

The program provides for investments mainly in new real estate from licensed developers. After obtaining permanent residence, the investor can live in Cyprus without a term limit, enjoy a high level of security, developed medicine and the English education system.

After several years of residence and in compliance with the requirements of the legislation, it is possible to apply for citizenship of Cyprus by naturalization.