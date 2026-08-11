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Permanent residence in Cyprus

Cyprus Cyprus
Process duration: from 6 months
Costs: from
$342,124
;
Permanent residence in Cyprus
Permanent residence
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About the Immigration Program

Obtaining a permanent residence permit in Cyprus through investment is one of the fastest immigration programs in Europe. The status is granted to the investor and his family members under the conditions of the program and is retained indefinitely in compliance with the requirements of the law.

The program provides for investments mainly in new real estate from licensed developers. After obtaining permanent residence, the investor can live in Cyprus without a term limit, enjoy a high level of security, developed medicine and the English education system.

After several years of residence and in compliance with the requirements of the legislation, it is possible to apply for citizenship of Cyprus by naturalization.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 6 months
Costs
Costs
from
$342,124
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Visa free entry
Visa free entry
Duration
Duration
9 months
Visa free entry
Cyprus
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Permanent residence in Cyprus
Cyprus Cyprus
from
$342,124
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Other Immigration Programs
Permanent residence
Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments
Cyprus Permanent Residence via investments
Cyprus Cyprus
from
$330,000
Immigration Program Type Permanent residence
Process duration from 2 months
The Cyprus Residency by Investment program allows successful applicants and their families to get a Cyprus immigration permit with an unlimited duration in two months. An investor can apply for Cyprus citizenship after five years of residing in the country as a holder of such a permit. Obtai…
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