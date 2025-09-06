Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Germasogeia, Cyprus

сommercial property
20
offices
5
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 229 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Restaurant 229 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 229 m²
This property is located next to the beach, which makes it attractive to visitors. The resta…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go