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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Fyti, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Ready to move in. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new detached villa cur…
$4,662
per month
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Fyti, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Fyti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Ready to move in. Discover refined living in this exceptional, brand new detached villa cur…
$4,662
per month
Leave a request
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Properties features in Fyti, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
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