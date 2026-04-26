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Houses for sale in Filousa Chrysochous, Cyprus

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3 bedroom house in Filousa Chrysochous, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Filousa Chrysochous, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Three (3) bedroom villa for sale. Includes a studio - office (on ground floor). This high …
$408,677
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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