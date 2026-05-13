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Rent houses per month in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus

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4 bedroom house in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Spacious 4-bedroom detached house for rent in Fasoula, Limassol — a quiet residential villag…
$4,672
per month
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