Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Fasoula Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus

3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Fassoula, Cyprus
Apartment
Fassoula, Cyprus
A large field is available for sale in a quiet and rural area of Fasoula Community, within t…
$168,251
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Fasoula Lemesou, Cyprus

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go