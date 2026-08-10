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Townhouses for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a prestigious area with new infrastructure including modern roads and beautiful B…
$383,361
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