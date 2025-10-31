Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Episkopi Pafou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

3 BHK
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Fast Move-In Process: With construction nearing completion, buyers benefit from a quicker ha…
$574,799
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Fast Move-In Process: With construction nearing completion, buyers benefit from a quicker ha…
$574,799
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
3 Bed House For Sale In Episcopi Paphos Cyprus. This spectacular property will have a comp…
$574,799
Leave a request
Monte OnlineMonte Online
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
3 Bed House For Sale In Episcopi Paphos Cyprus The properties are off plan and will start a…
$638,665
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
3 Bed House For Sale In Episcopi Paphos Cyprus Fast Move-In Process: With construction near…
$574,799
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
3 Bed House For Sale In Episcopi Paphos Cyprus The properties are off plan and will start a…
$574,799
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24

Properties features in Episkopi Pafou, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go