Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview commercial properties in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Demos Agiou Athanasiou
9
Germasogeia
12
Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 225 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 225 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 225 m²
Luxury modern offices in the heart of prime Business area, earthquake resistant construction…
$12,676
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

offices

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go