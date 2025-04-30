Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Demos Agiou Athanasiou
9
Germasogeia
6
15 properties total found
Office 502 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 502 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 502 m²
Floor 3
Introducing a stunning commercial office building that epitomizes modern design and offers a…
$29,638
per month
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Floor 1
A floor with four offices with a total area of 500 m2. The premises are divided into four se…
$6,586
per month
Office 504 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 504 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 504 m²
Floor 2
Introducing a stunning commercial office building that epitomizes modern design and offers a…
$26,345
per month
Office 509 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 509 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 509 m²
Floor 4
Introducing a stunning commercial office building that epitomizes modern design and offers a…
$36,224
per month
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
Modern office space for rent in Limassol, located in Kolonakiou, offering 150 sqm of versati…
$4,943
per month
Office 379 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 379 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 379 m²
Floor 4/7
RENT THE WHOLE floore This project has a number of advantages and benefits that make it st…
$30,187
per month
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
A floor office with a total area of 290 m2, on the first floor. Located in Germasogeia, Lima…
$9,330
per month
Office 253 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 253 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 253 m²
Floor 1
For Rent office on Kolonakiou of total covered area of 448 square meters . It has their own …
$11,965
per month
Office 432 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 432 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 432 m²
Floor 1
For Rent office on Kolonakiou of total covered area of 448 square meters . It has their own …
$16,290
per month
Office 252 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 252 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 252 m²
The building consists of 3 floors of luxurious and bright offices, and each office is 83 sqm…
$13,172
per month
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
The project is an innovative office park situated in Limassol, Potamos Germasogeias. It feat…
$219,688
per month
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Floor 1
A floor with four offices with a total area of 500 m2. The premises are divided into four se…
$26,345
per month
Office 1 140 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 1 140 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial building in Agios Athanasiou Street Limassol (opposite Mercedes and Porsche showr…
$46,301
per month
Office in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Ground floor - 3 parking spaces north of the building PLUS Free space at the front of the…
$9,879
per month
Office 215 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 215 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 215 m²
Located in the Potamos Germasogeia, Limassol, Cyprus, boasting close proximity to significan…
$8,233
per month
