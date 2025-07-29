Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Bungalow

Monthly rent of bungalows in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom bungalow in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom bungalow
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedroom Bungalow in Potamos Germasogeias. Fire place Heating AC 3 Bedrooms 1 Maids house …
$6,719
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go