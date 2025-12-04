Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of bungalows with garden in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Welcome to your dream bungalow, now available for rent! This stunning property offers 260 m2…
$4,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Realting.com
Go