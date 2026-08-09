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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Drouseia, Cyprus

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3 bedroom house in Drousha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Drousha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
This charming semi-detached 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom property is located in the tranquil villag…
$1,143
per month
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