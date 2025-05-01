Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

Dromolaxia
17
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
A gorgeous modern bungalow with private pool in Dromolaxia area in Larnaca province for sale…
$414,132
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go