Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3-Bedroom Bungalow in Exclusive Beachfront Complex Located just 50 meters from the beach, t…
$776,207
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dromolaxia - Meneou Municipality, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go