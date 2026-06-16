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Villas for sale in Doros, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Doros, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Doros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
4-bedroom villa in the quiet village of Doros, Limassol, with stunning views of the mountain…
$733,803
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 6 bedrooms in Doros, Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Doros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
Brand new 6-bedroom villa in Doros village, Limassol, with stunning mountain views and views…
$1,51M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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