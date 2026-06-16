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Bungalows for long term rent in Doros, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom bungalow in Doros, Cyprus
2 bedroom bungalow
Doros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This brand new, never-lived-in 2-bedroom bungalow is located in the peaceful and picturesque…
$3,281
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom bungalow in Doros, Cyprus
2 bedroom bungalow
Doros, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This brand new, never-lived-in 2-bedroom bungalow is located in the peaceful and picturesque…
$3,281
per month
Leave a request
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Properties features in Doros, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
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