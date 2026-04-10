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Bungalows for sale in Dhekelia, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Minden, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Minden, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Set within a beautiful and peaceful seafront complex in the highly sought-after tourist area…
$920,920
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