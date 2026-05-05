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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Demos Akama, Cyprus

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Peyia
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4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Introducing a Stunning Modern Design Villa in Peyia, Paphos—your ultimate retreat for luxury…
$8,019
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Sea view
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