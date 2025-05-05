Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Demos Akama
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Rent villas per month in Demos Akama, Cyprus

Peyia
11
Villa Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in a beautiful natural setting in the central area of Pegeia of Paphos district, the…
$2,491
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Nesting on a hillside in the St. George area, the project is set in a spectacular panoramic …
$11,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Elegant 4-Bedroom Villa for Rent in Pegeia, Paphos This beautifully maintained 4-bedroom vil…
$9,624
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
villa 3b Corall bay. with all necessary furniture and new appliances in a gated complex. * …
$6,227
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 betroom villa in Peyia, with swimming pool, new electric devices, new aircontidions, big v…
$4,529
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Rent a Luxury Villa,3 bedrooms,2 bathrooms. Super location with stunning sea views, Paphos …
$6,227
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
NEW luxury villa build july 2022: Amazing Sea and mountains view. 3-10 minutes by WALK FRO…
$4,518
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
FOR RENT: 5 Bedroom Detached corner house in Peyia, Paphos. -Enclosed area: 240 m². -5 Bedr…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For Rent Stunning 4-Bedroom Villa in Peyia Welcome to Ocean Pearls, a luxury villa nestled …
$7,926
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Stunning 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Garden for Rent This elegant 3-bedroom villa offe…
$8,492
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom villa in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
villa 3b Corall bay. with all necessary furniture and new appliances in a gated complex. * …
$3,170
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go