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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Demos Akama, Cyprus

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Peyia
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Welcome to this charming three-bedroom house for rent in the beautiful area of Pegeia. Offer…
$4,128
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
4 bedroom Villa in Peyia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Introducing a Stunning Modern Design Villa in Peyia, Paphos—your ultimate retreat for luxury…
$8,019
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Property types in Demos Akama

villas

Properties features in Demos Akama, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
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