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Monthly rent of seaview villas in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

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5 bedroom villa in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For rent: Impressive detached villa with 400 m2 of internal space, located in the highly des…
$4,339
per month
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