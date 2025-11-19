Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Sea view one bedroom apartment located in Agios Athanasios (tourist area ) is available now.…
$2,206
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Sea view one bedroom apartment located in Agios Athanasios (tourist area ) is available now.…
$2,187
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Nice three bedroom apartment with sea view located in Agios Athanasios (tourist area) to wa…
$2,773
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
This lovely 3 bedroom + extra room penthouse is very spacious, has separate kitchen which al…
$5,754
per month
