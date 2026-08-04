Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Armou
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Armou, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Armou, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Armou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
This stunning four-bedroom villa, located in the serene area of Armou, offers a perfect blen…
$1,820
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Armou, Cyprus

with Sea view
Realting.com
Go