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Villas for sale in Alassa, Cyprus

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alassa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Exceptional 4-bedroom family villa with a private pool on an 850 m² plot in Alassa, Limassol…
$599,972
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