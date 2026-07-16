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Houses with garden for sale in Alassa, Cyprus

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Alassa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Alassa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 337 m²
**Grasp this unique opportunity to acquire a two-level house with 4+1 bedrooms and stunning …
$457,332
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Properties features in Alassa, Cyprus

with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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