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Houses with pool for sale in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
A luxurious 3-bedroom villa is available for sale within Cyprus’s most prestigious golf comm…
$1,95M
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Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
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5 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 248 m²
A spectacular 5-bedroom villa is offered for sale within Cyprus’s most prestigious golf comm…
$2,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
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Property types in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area

villas

Properties features in Akrotiri British Sovereign Base Area, Cyprus

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