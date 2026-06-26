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Long-term rent of offices in Agios Georgios, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Office in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Office
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Floor 4
Office for rent — ABC Building, 4th floor Elegant, bright office of 88 m² plus a 33 m² glaze…
$2,323
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 230 m² in Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Office 230 m²
Agios Georgios, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
This bright and spacious first-floor office is located in a highly advantageous area of Agio…
$5,677
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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