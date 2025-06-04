Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

3 room cottage in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
$519,914
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
REDUCED PRICE! This amazing 4 bedroom villas is a beautiful gem! It is obvious that the cu…
$463,174
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 580 m²
This pure luxury property is situated in Ayia napa and  offers the highest standard of luxur…
$4,03M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This 4 bedroom seaside villa with private pool is surrounded with views across  the sea.  Lo…
$720,706
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
This beautiful property is located in a residential development where modern design blends w…
$3,21M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This gated villa is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Protaras. Mode…
$1,39M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
STUNNING BEACHFRONT 4 bedroom villa located in a prime location in Protaras with TITLE DEEDS…
$2,22M
Cottage 4 rooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Four bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol provi…
$581,961
