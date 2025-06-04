Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Avgorou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Open Door Day: 22/05/2025 TIME: 16:00 - 17:00The facility is located in a quiet area of Avgo…
$188,810
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
**Pretty 3 bedroom villa for sale in Ayia Thekla – perfect for comfort and relaxation**This …
$486,329
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
A new complex of two beautiful seaside residences in Ayia Tekla, just a 2-minute drive from …
$3,26M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 433 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 469 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,97M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liopetri, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liopetri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Welcome to the Residence, where modern elegance meets with maximum convenience. These modern…
$247,170
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
$2,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A new collection of individual houses of modern, stylish architectural design with luxurious…
$741,509
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 145 m²
We are delighted to present this stunning property under construction, a 4-bedroom villa in …
$606,481
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xylofagou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Stunning 3-bedroom bungalow in XylophaguThis fantastic house under construction is located i…
$360,456
Villa 3 bedrooms in Avgorou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Augora, two exclusive modern residences designed for those who value elegance and…
$273,489
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Agia Thekla, near the marina of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. The ideal option for…
$486,466
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Stunning 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool & Rooftop Sea Views Nestled in a tranquil and …
$651,737
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 461 m²
Exclusive Beachfront Villas for Sale Located on the west of the peninsula, these luxurious …
$8,05M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 596 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$9,18M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Eco Villas in Cavo Greko – Where Luxury Meets Nature Nestled in the awe-inspiring landscape …
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Elegant 4-Bedroom Mediterranean Villa Near the Sea Discover this prestigious 4-bedroom, 3…
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Nestled on the sandy shores of the eastern Ayia Napa Marina, these villas offer an exquisite…
$4,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
A unique off-plan project of 4 ultra-luxury villas located on the first line of a sandy beac…
$3,89M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale on the beach in an elite complex. Landscaped gardens. Smart Home technology. …
$5,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 301 m²
Embark on a journey of coastal luxury and tranquility at this exclusive beachfront villa. Se…
$3,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 4
Situated in an ideal location reflecting the rich natural beauty of the east coast, the luxu…
$1,82M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This luxury villa is located away from the hustle and bustle of nearby Ayia Napa and is idea…
$457,721
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
A new collection of individual houses built in modern, stylish architectural styles and desi…
$703,747
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 165 m²
This villa with 5 bedrooms is located in a prestigious complex by the sea.From any floor of …
$2,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,91M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 186 m²
Nestled in the heart of Ayia Napa, just a short stroll from the Monastery Square and even cl…
$2,38M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A brand new three-bedroom villa in Ayia Napa, a short walk from the famous Nissi Beach.Spaci…
$569,291
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 435 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 186 m²
Nestled in the heart of Ayia Napa, just a short stroll from the Monastery Square and even cl…
$1,36M
