  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agia Napa Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Agia Napa Municipality, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
135
200 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Avgorou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Open Door Day: 22/05/2025 TIME: 16:00 - 17:00The facility is located in a quiet area of Avgo…
$188,810
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
**Pretty 3 bedroom villa for sale in Ayia Thekla – perfect for comfort and relaxation**This …
$486,329
6 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 387 m²
This stunning beachfront residence in Ayia Thekla features contemporary design and top-notch…
$2,72M
5 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
Floor 2
In an area of breathtaking beauty, just a stone’s throw from the turquoise waters of the Med…
$1,87M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 205 m²
In the heart of Ayia Napa, only a short walk from the monastery square and even closer to th…
$1,31M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 254 m²
Luxurious villa near Ayia Napa and Cape Greco, 150 meters from the sea. Picturesque coastal …
$3,15M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 334 m²
Exclusive beachfront villa project in Ayia Napa. Nestled along the pristine shoreline, this …
$3,14M
4 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Floor 1
This House is just 1km away from the city's blissful beaches and bustling nightlife. It is a…
$610,932
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
A haven of luxury and sophistication just moments from Ayia Napa Marina and a mere 100 meter…
$871,858
5 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Luxurious custom-made villas located on 2,500 m² plots in the Konnos and Cape Greco area off…
$2,18M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 186 m²
A luxury villais located in central Ayia Napa, close to the sea and monastery square. Key Fe…
$2,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
A new complex of two beautiful seaside residences in Ayia Tekla, just a 2-minute drive from …
$3,26M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
The project is a unique, luxury seafront development of 4 five-bedroom villas, located in a …
$3,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 433 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 469 m²
Exclusive Island Villas for Sale Located on a private man-made island within the marina, th…
$6,97M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
A new house in a complex in Agia Napa, Famagusta. The project consists of 7 luxury independe…
$609,835
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 210 m²
This villa, situated in the heart of Ayia Napa, offers the perfect blend of convenience and …
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Liopetri, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Liopetri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Welcome to the Residence, where modern elegance meets with maximum convenience. These modern…
$247,170
3 room cottage in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol prov…
$519,914
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern seafront villa in an exclusive new development of luxury living spaces located in Ayi…
$2,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A new collection of individual houses of modern, stylish architectural design with luxurious…
$741,509
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 145 m²
We are delighted to present this stunning property under construction, a 4-bedroom villa in …
$606,481
3 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
3-bedroom incomplete house in Meneou, Dromolaxia. It has a covered area of 172 sq.m. The gro…
$288,920
3 bedroom house in Sotira, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A stunning 3 Bedroom Villa in Ayia Thekla area. This beautiful home has been fully renovated…
$499,445
Villa 3 bedrooms in Xylofagou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Xylofagou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Stunning 3-bedroom bungalow in XylophaguThis fantastic house under construction is located i…
$360,456
Villa 3 bedrooms in Avgorou, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Avgorou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to Augora, two exclusive modern residences designed for those who value elegance and…
$273,489
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique 4 Bedroom Villa, in Ayia Napa. This house has the best location in the area, and ha…
$4,70M
3 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
The villas are located on one of the most beautiful stretches of coastline in Cyprus. Reside…
$6,01M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
This stunning beachfront residence in Ayia Napa offers contemporary design and exceptional b…
$2,29M
4 bedroom house in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Tucked away in the marina, these 12 exclusive villas embody the pinnacle of luxury living. M…
$6,32M
