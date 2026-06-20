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Monthly rent of mountain view houses in Ag Amvrosios Lemesou, Cyprus

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4 bedroom house in Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Ayios Amvrosios, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Discover this beautiful two-level detached house located in the peaceful area of Agios Amvro…
$2,292
per month
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