Seaview Apartments for Sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Split
30
Grad Makarska
78
Opcina Okrug
87
Makarska
78
29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 with a roof terrace, 250 meters from the sea and bea…
$464,917
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$282,490
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Marina, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New apartment in a great location, 100 m from the sea, garden, S1 We are selling a new ap…
$259,622
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury apartment on the first floor S2, 200 m from the sea We are selling a luxury apartm…
$396,714
1 bedroom apartment in Opcina Gradac, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Opcina Gradac, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the picturesque Dalmatian town of Podaca, 400 meters from a b…
$171,000
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment on the first floor, view, 2 parking spaces, shared pool We are selling a…
$416,115
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Gradac, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Gradac, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
A modern apartment for sale in the picturesque Dalmatian town of Podaca, 400 meters from a b…
$233,700
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$407,196
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Apartment in new building S1 ground floor, Okrug Gornji, 200 m from the sea and beach Apa…
$269,980
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$366,191
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S4 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$295,562
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
We are selling apartment S6 on the second floor in Okrug Gornji on the island of Čiovo, 350 …
$230,923
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469,219
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury duplex penthouse on the second floor, large terrace, 2 parking spaces, shared pool …
$728,202
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
Apartment S5 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$216,829
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$314,895
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
Apartment S6 for sale on the first floor of a building, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo Island. The a…
$235,121
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482,609
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
We are selling an apartment on the first floor of a building with a garage and a parking spa…
$344,435
1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a furnished one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view on the third floor of…
$186,830
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$584,051
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a luxurious furnished penthouse apartment on the third floor, Okrug Gornji, i…
$366,191
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
We are selling an apartment S2 on the ground floor with a garden, elevator, swimming pool, i…
$408,042
Property types in Split-Dalmatia County

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
