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Penthouses for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

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Opcina Okrug
16
Grad Trogir
3
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21 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$582,655
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S6 on the second floor of a new bui…
$440,487
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Penthouse A6 with roof terrace, view, garage, close to the beach The residential building…
$533,440
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a penthouse with a roof terrace S13 on the third floor in a new project in Ok…
$527,270
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Makarska, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/4
The Hills Residence in Makarska is a cutting-edge residential complex that brings modern arc…
$321,438
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Luxury penthouse apartment with roof terrace S3 We are selling a luxury penthouse apartme…
$629,216
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
We are selling several apartments in a new project in Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo, south o…
$605,472
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S9 on the second floor of a new bui…
$581,499
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace S8 on the third floor of a new buil…
$585,856
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Penthouse A5 with roof terrace, view, garage, close to the beach The residential building…
$487,054
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are selling a luxury penthouse apartment S3 on the second floor with a roof terrace, in a…
$736,064
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor, 200 meters from the sea and bea…
$348,362
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S7, located 250 meters from the se…
$560,244
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grad Trogir, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/3
Luxury duplex penthouse on the second floor, large terrace, 2 parking spaces, shared pool …
$728,202
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$482,609
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S7 with roof terrace, third floor, Okrug Gornji on the is…
$404,577
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Penthouse apartment with roof terrace on the third floor S10 in a new building in Okrug Gorn…
$469,219
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling penthouse apartment S5 on the second floor with a roof terrace, panoramic vie…
$250,806
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Properties features in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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