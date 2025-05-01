Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Split-Dalmatia County, Croatia

Split
30
Grad Makarska
78
Opcina Okrug
87
Makarska
78
50 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment S5 with a roof terrace, 250 meters from the sea and bea…
$464,917
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, S8, located 250 meters from the se…
$521,872
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling apartment S3 on the first floor, 250 meters from the sea and beach, Okrug Gor…
$241,304
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
We are selling an apartment S4 on the first floor of a new building in Okrug Gornji, in a pr…
$282,490
2 bedroom apartment in Opcina Marina, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New apartment in a great location, 100 m from the sea, garden, S1 We are selling a new ap…
$259,622
3 bedroom apartment in Seget Donji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/4
We are selling an apartment S3 on the first floor of a residential building, 100 meters from…
$336,896
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Apartment S7 – 69.75m2 This modern apartment in a new building on…
$240,252
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
We are selling an apartment S1 on the ground floor of a new building with a private pool, 25…
$351,271
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$209,853
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$334,821
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Trogir, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Trogir, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Luxury apartment on the first floor, view, 2 parking spaces, shared pool We are selling a…
$416,115
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$304,801
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$407,196
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$372,004
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Apartment S4 – 69.75m2 This modern apartment in a new building on…
$235,824
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Apartment in new building S1 ground floor, Okrug Gornji, 200 m from the sea and beach Apa…
$269,980
3 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
New Building ČIOVO/TROGIR, Penthouse S10 – 104m2 This modern penthouse in a new building on …
$476,076
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Luxury apartment on the ground floor S1, private pool We are selling a luxury apartment S…
$495,892
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
We are selling penthouse apartment S8 on the second floor with a roof terrace, Okrug Gornji,…
$382,940
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$143,819
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Seget Donji, Croatia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Seget Donji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
We are selling penthouse apartment S9 on the fourth floor of a residential building, 100 met…
$837,008
2 room apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 room apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, S5, 70 m2, terrace 20 m2, Okrug Gornji, Čiovo In a completely peace…
$407,433
3 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
We are selling a ground floor apartment with a private pool, 300 meters from the sea and bea…
$380,589
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$211,793
3 room apartment in Grad Komiza, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Komiza, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/7
Komiža center, spacious 3BDR seaview apartment with terrace, opportunity! On the second floo…
$321,075
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/1
We are selling a penthouse apartment with a roof terrace, on the second floor of a new build…
$366,191
2 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment S3 on the ground floor of a building for sale, Okrug Gornji, island of Čiovo. T…
$217,880
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S3 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$237,678
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$313,776
1 bedroom apartment in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We are selling an S2 apartment with a garden on the ground floor of a new building in Okrug …
$176,171
