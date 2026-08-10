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Pool Villas for sale in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

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Grad Rijeka
44
Grad Opatija
131
Opcina Omisalj
107
Grad Crikvenica
43
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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kremenici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kremenici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
In Kremenići, in the municipality of Malinska on the island of Krk, we are selling a beautif…
$888,039
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Barbat, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Barbat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
An exceptional opportunity in the island of Rab, Croatia – We are presenting a remarkable ho…
$764,636
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Languages
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Villa in Lovran, Croatia
Villa
Lovran, Croatia
Area 482 m²
Discover a hidden gem in the charming town of Lovran, Opatija, Croatia – a luxurious villa t…
$2,13M
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Properties features in Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, Croatia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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