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Monthly rent of houses in Croatia

Opcina Kostrena
6
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9 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury House for Rent – 202 m² on a 1,060 m² Plot with Pool and Auxiliary Building A luxurio…
$5,171
per month
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4 bedroom house in Opcina Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Moscenicka Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Nestled in a peaceful part of Mošćenička Draga, this newly built villa offers precious priva…
$5,171
per month
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4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
We are mediating the long-term rental of an exclusive, brand-new villa with a pool, fully eq…
$3,448
per month
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4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
In a peaceful and highly sought-after part of Kostrena, in the Žuknica area, an exclusive, b…
$4,942
per month
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6 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID CODE: 2343
$5,746
per month
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3 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
In our offer, we have a semi-detached villa for long-term rent in a newly built property wit…
$3,448
per month
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8 bedroom House in Pobri, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Pobri, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2344
$5,171
per month
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4 bedroom house in Veprinac, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Veprinac, a charming house with a special layout with a heated pool and a beautiful panorami…
$4,022
per month
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4 bedroom house in Kostrena, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Kostrena, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious family home for rent in Kostrena, located in a quiet, well-maintained neighborhoo…
$4,022
per month
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