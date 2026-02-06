Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Novi Vinodolski
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
New modern villa on the 1st line to the sea in Smokvica, Novi Vinodolski area!Area of perfec…
$2,35M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
Villa in Novi Vinodolski mere 50 meters from the sea with swimming pool and garage!Rare loca…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Novi Vinodolski – House with Swimming Pool, 100m from the Sea!This stunning 200 m² house wit…
$731,888
Leave a request
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa with Pool – Novi Vinodolski!Located in a quiet and desirable part of N…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go