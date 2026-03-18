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Villas for sale in Opcina Lovran, Croatia

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Medveja, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Medveja, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Set on a 622 m² plot in a greenery-surrounded part of the Opatija Riviera, this contemporary…
$1,60M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lovran, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
The modern villa is located in a quiet neighborhood near Lovran with a beautiful panoramic v…
$2,01M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lovran, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lovran, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in a quiet neighborhood near the charming town of Lovran, this modern villa offers a…
$2,01M
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