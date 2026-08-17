Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Town of Rab
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Town of Rab, Croatia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Barbat, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Barbat, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
An exceptional opportunity in the island of Rab, Croatia – We are presenting a remarkable ho…
$764,636
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Banjol, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Banjol, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Luxury Seaview Villa with Heated Pool for Sale in Banjol, Rab Island – Just 150m from the Se…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Town of Rab, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Town of Rab, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Modern futuristic new villa with swimming pool for sale just 100-150 meters from the sea in …
$1,38M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Supetarska Draga, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Villa  plus apartment house in a great location on Rab island in Supetarska Draga! …
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Town of Rab, Croatia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Town of Rab, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Modern villa with pool surrounded by nature on island Rab in Palit, 750 meters from the sea!…
$2,29M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go