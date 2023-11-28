Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Split, Croatia

hotels
4
shops
8
16 properties total found
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 1 250 m²
An ideal 3 star family hotel - ideally located on the Adriatic coast! Situated just 80 mete…
€3,10M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA in Grad Split, Croatia
INVESTMENT OFFICE IN SPLIT, CROATIA
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 192 m²
Commercial premises in the first row by the sea! This unique office space is ideal for ca…
€1,50M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Split, Kman, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€165,000
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 56 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 56
An excellent 4 * hotel for sale, located near Split, in the first line from the sea. The hot…
€20,00M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Split, Sućidar, two-story office space of 68m2, in a commercial and residential building on …
€160,000
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 16 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 16
For sale a small luxury hotel in the heart of the historic quarter in the old center of Spli…
€8,50M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Restaurant 2 bathrooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Bathrooms count 2
For sale a unique room located in the basement of an old residential building, just 50 meter…
€1,50M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Split, Croatia
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 14
€4,20M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Other with surveillance security system in Grad Split, Croatia
Other with surveillance security system
Grad Split, Croatia
Продается коммерческое помещение, расположенное в привлекательном районе Сплита, всего в нес…
€1,10M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Shop 3 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Split, City, on the ground floor of a residential and commercial building there is a commerc…
€448,000
Shop 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Split, City, office space in the city center with a shop window, 42.46 m2 on the ground floo…
€500,000
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
SPLIT, MANUŠBusiness space on the ground floor, 60 m2, with an outdoor window to the street.…
€150,000
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
Split, Smrdečac Quiet and pleasant neighborhood cafe with a total usable interior area of 4…
€300,000
Shop 2 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 2 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Split, City, office space of 49m2 on the ground floor of a residential building. The space i…
€186,200
Warehouse 10 rooms in Grad Split, Croatia
Warehouse 10 rooms
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 670 m²
Split, Stinice, office space of 670m2 on two floors, in the nature of a terraced office buil…
€1,30M
Shop 1 room in Grad Split, Croatia
Shop 1 room
Grad Split, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Office space 41 m2 and outdoor area / terrace of 29 m2 a well-established cafe in a busines…
€180,000
