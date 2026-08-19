Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Vodice
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Grad Vodice, Croatia

;
4 properties total found
Hotel 850 m² in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Hotel 850 m²
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
A wonderful tourist property in the super-popular touristic destination of Vodice!The buildi…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 155 m² in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Commercial property 1 155 m²
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Rooms 39
Area 1 155 m²
Vodice, two detached apartment buildings near the sea. Two detached apartment buildings in …
$2,60M
Leave a request
Investment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Investment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
I27716 Zatonska
$310,003
Leave a request
Investment in Grad Vodice, Croatia
Investment
Grad Vodice, Croatia
Dalmatia, Sibenik area, 29 key *** hotel near beachHotel Nikola is situated 300m from the pe…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go