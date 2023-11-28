Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

Sibenik
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA in Sibenik, Croatia
INVESTMENT HOTEL IN SIBENIK, CROATIA
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 812 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury hotel for sale in the heart of Sibenik, with a very high tourist attraction. Add…
€2,95M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€560,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sibenik, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sibenik, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€420,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Front Window in Sibenik, Croatia
Commercial with Ownership document, with Adapted for people with disabilities, with Front Window
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 224 m²
€330,000
Restaurant 7 rooms with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Sibenik, Croatia
Restaurant 7 rooms with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 7
Commercial real estate for sale, located in the front row of the sea, just a few kilometers …
€1,80M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
Other 5 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking in Sibenik, Croatia
Other 5 rooms with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with parking
Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ ПРОДАЖА АГЕНСТВА! Продается коммерческое здание, распоженное в пригороде Шибен…
€1,35M
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+385913233653 +385913233654 infoimmo.split@gmail.com
