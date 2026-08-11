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Сommercial property in Grad Omis, Croatia

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hotels
9
10 properties total found
Hotel 300 m² in Marusici, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Marusici, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
In an exceptional location in the picturesque village of Marušići on Omis rivieira, this cha…
$854,307
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Hotel 374 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 374 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 374 m²
Exclusive Investment Opportunity in a Prime Coastal Location of Omis, Mere 180 Meters From t…
$1,94M
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Hotel 317 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 317 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
A fully furnished house for sale in a highly attractive location just 100 meters from the be…
$1,09M
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TekceTekce
Hotel 700 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
Super- modern luxury 5***** star hotel for sale on Omis riviera!Located just 100 meters away…
Price on request
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Hotel 1 036 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 1 036 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 036 m²
Luxury apart-house with 6 apartments and with swimming pool in a quiet Dalmatian town Dugi R…
Price on request
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Hotel 183 m² in Pisak, Croatia
Hotel 183 m²
Pisak, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
A detached house for sale in Omiš, Pisak, offering approximately 183 m² of living space arra…
$743,373
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Hotel 364 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 364 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
Three apartments house with garage, terraces and fantastic sea view on Omis riviera - 60 met…
$857,738
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Hotel 368 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 368 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 368 m²
Apart-house on the first line to the sea in Dugi Rat/Krilo Jesenice area on Omis riviera wit…
$813,411
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Hotel 1 078 m² in Grad Omis, Croatia
Hotel 1 078 m²
Grad Omis, Croatia
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 21
Area 1 078 m²
Pension of a great location in the small tourist town just 4 km from the center of Omiš. It …
$4,04M
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Commercial property 400 m² in Mimice, Croatia
Commercial property 400 m²
Mimice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In the small tourist town of Medići on the Omiš Riviera, a business and residential building…
$1,73M
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