Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Opatija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Grad Opatija, Croatia

hotels
26
27 properties total found
Hotel 840 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 840 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 840 m²
Unique property in Moscenicka Draga just 100 meters from the sea!An exceptional investment o…
$4,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 710 m² in Ika, Croatia
Hotel 710 m²
Ika, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Area 710 m²
Villa for Tourist and Business Use, 10 meters from the Sea on Opatija Riviera!This impressiv…
$4,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 420 m² in Icici, Croatia
Hotel 420 m²
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
House in Icici just 200 meters from the sea for renovation.Total floorspace is 420 sqm. Land…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 300 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 300 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Tourist property with sea view in Lovran!Total surface is 390 m2, building consists of 8 new…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 600 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 600 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 600 m²
Spacious house in Mošćenice, Mošćenička Draga, with sea views!We present to you a detached g…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 390 m² in Veprinac, Croatia
Hotel 390 m²
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Apart-house with 6 apartments for sale in Veprinac!Nice view from the upper apartments.Fully…
$664,189
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 000 m² in Veprinac, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 000 m²
Beautiful boutique-style pansion with swimming pool and breathtaking sea view in Veprinac ov…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 170 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 170 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Ground floor with garden and wonderful sea view for sale in Volosko just 300 meters from the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 205 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 1 205 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 205 m²
Fantastic touristic property in front of the sandy beach on Opatija riviera just 90 meters f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 700 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Unique opportunity in Lovran!Apartment building of 700m2 with a swimming pool + 6000m2 of la…
$4,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 370 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 370 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 370 m²
Grand villa with several apartments for renting in Opatija center with amazing sea veiws!The…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 660 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 660 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 660 m²
Property of great potential in Volosko (Tosine) for sale with breathtaking sea views!Air dis…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 641 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 641 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 641 m²
We offer a fantastic villa in the center of Opatija. The villa with a net area of 641 m2 con…
$4,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 3 000 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 3 000 m²
Possibility of paying by installments during 2 years - special offer of the Seller!A magnifi…
$12,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 190 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 190 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 190 m²
Perfectly isolated peaceful guest house of 6 apartments with swimming pool in Moscenicka Dra…
$990,458
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 500 m² in Icici, Croatia
Hotel 1 500 m²
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
Gorgeous apart-hotel in Icici just 40 meters from ACI-marina!Fantastic sea views!Total area …
$8,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 960 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 960 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 960 m²
Apart-house for sale in Lovran, Opatija riviera, 300 meters from the sea!It offers 6 apartme…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 1 000 m² in Veprinac, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 000 m²
Multi-apartment building in Veprinac over Opatija with swimming pool and distant sea views!T…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 482 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 482 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 482 m²
Great investment - detached house only 80m from the sea in Ika, Opatija riviera - marvellous…
$1,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 500 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Ideal mini-hotel or senior residence in Croatia in Opatija!Total area is 500 sq.m. on a land…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 505 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 505 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Modern real estate with 5 apartments in Opatija (Opric) in an oasis of peace with five resid…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 500 m² in Icici, Croatia
Hotel 500 m²
Icici, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
Multi-apartment property of 8 apartments with swimming pool in Opric over Opatija!Total floo…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 700 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 700 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Area 700 m²
Apartment building of 700m2 with a swimming pool + 6000m2 of land with a project for a welln…
$4,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Hotel 9 000 m² in Grad Opatija, Croatia
Hotel 9 000 m²
Grad Opatija, Croatia
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 35
Area 9 000 m²
Unique newly built apart-hotel in Opatija only 500 meters from the beach!Gorgeous building o…
$31,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT in Veprinac, Croatia
DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
Veprinac, Croatia
Land for the development of 22 villas is for sale, a permit has been issued for the construc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 1 000 m² in Veprinac, Croatia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Veprinac, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 000 m²
Price went down from 1 660 000 eur to 1 400 000 eur!Luxury guest house above Opatija in Vepr…
$1,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA in Ika, Croatia
NEW HOTEL IN CROATIA, OPATIJA
Ika, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
Boutique hotel for sale in the Opatija area, next to the city beach and city market, to whic…
$9,76M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go